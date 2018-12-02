Syrian Media: U.S.-led Coalition Fires Missiles at Government Facilities

Syria's state news agency says the U.S.-led coalition has fired several missiles at Syrian army positions in the country's east, causing material damage.

The SANA report says the positions targeted Sunday night are in the Ghorab Mountains south of the eastern town of Sukhna. The missiles were fired from the U.S. military base near Syria's border with Iraq and Jordan, a source close to the government forces told DPA news agency.

There has been no immediate confirmation from the U.S.-led coalition.

Syrian state TV reported in June that the U.S.-led coalition has struck a military position in the country's east, southeast of Albu Kamal, leaving several troops dead and wounded. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports that 40 pro-Assad regime fighters were killed in the strike.

Such attacks by the U.S.-led coalition against Syrian troops have been rare. In 2016, warplanes of the U.S.-led coalition bombed Syrian army positions in the eastern city of Deir el-Zour and killed dozens of soldiers.

U.S. troops have a base in Tanf in southern Syria near the Jordanian and Iraqi borders, and U.S. troops are also in the country's north, near the border with Turkey.

The recent report came three days after Saudi-owned TV station Al-Arabiya reported that Israeli planes attacked Iranian militia positions in the country's south.

On Friday, the Israeli army said it found fragments which most likely belonged to a Syrian anti-aircraft missile in an open field in the Golan Heights.