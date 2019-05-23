Syrian Army Shoots Down Armed Drone Near Hama's Airport

Syrian army forces enter the town of Kafr Nabuda, about 40 kilometers north of Hama, May 11, 2019.

The Syrian army shot down a drone loaded with bombs near Hama's airport, Syrian state TV said late on Wednesday.

The drone was launched by Nusra Front militants, the state television added. No further details were immediately available.

Syrian government troops on Wednesday morning repelled three big attacks by militants in Syria's Idlib province, the Russian Ministry of Defence said.

It said in a statement that 500 Nusra front militants, seven tanks, and about 30 pickups mounted with heavy machine guns had taken part in the attacks.

The ministry said that Syrian militants based in Idlib had also launched a missile attack on Russia's Hmeymim air base on Wednesday, but that their missiles were either shot down or did not reach their target.