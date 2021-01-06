Haaretz - back to home page
Syria Reports Third Israeli Strike in Ten Days Near Damascus

A military spokesman said missiles flying over the Golan Heights targeted several locations and air defenses downed several missiles

Reuters
Jack Khoury
A general view picture shows a security fence near the border area between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 18, 2020
Israel struck targets in southern Syria on Wednesday in the third such attack in nearly 10 days, state TV reported as military defectors said the missiles targeted Iranian revolutionary guard bases.

A military spokesman said missiles flying over the Golan Heights targeted several locations and air defenses downed several missiles. Live coverage showed a multi-storey building on fire.

There was no immediate information of any damages or casualties.

Israeli military spokesman offered no immediate comment on the reported Syria strike.

The bases in eastern, central and southern Syria which Israel had hit in recent months are believed to have a strong presence of Iranian-backed militias, according to intelligence sources and military defectors familiar with the locations.

Western intelligence sources say Israel's stepped up strikes on Syria in the last few months are part of a shadow war approved by the United States and part of the anti-Iran policy that has undermined in the last two years Iran's extensive military power without triggering a major increase in hostilities.

Israeli defense officials have said in recent months that Israel would step up its campaign against Iran in Syria where, with the help of its proxy militias, Tehran has expanded its presence.

