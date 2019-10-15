Live Updates: Syrian Troops Enter Manbij as Turkish, Kurdish Forces Battle for Border Town

A Turkish-backed Syrian fighter peeks from a hole during clashes with Syrian Democratic Forces in Ras al Ayn, October 14, 2019.

Turkish artillery is pounding suspected Syrian Kurdish positions near a town in northeast Syria as Turkey's military incursion enters its seventh day, while state television reports that government troops have deployed inside the city of Manjib.

The Syrian military's deployment near the Turkish border comes after Syrian Kurdish forces previously allied with the U.S. said they had reached a deal with President Bashar Assad's government to help them fend off Turkey's invasion.

The rapidly changing situation was set in motion last week, when U.S. President Donald Trump ordered American troops in northern Syria to step aside, clearing the way for an attack by Turkey, which regards the Kurdish fighters as terrorists. Faced with unrelenting criticism, Trump said Monday he was putting new sanctions on Turkey, halting trade negotiations and raising steel tariffs in an effort to pressure Ankara to stop its offensive. Vice President Mike Pence also said Trump was sending him to the Middle East because the president was concerned about instability in the region.

Areas of control in Syria. Reuters

1:25 P.M. Turkey holds 1,000 sq. kilometers of territory in northeast Syria, Erdogan says

Leader made the claim at a Turkic-speaking nations summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, where he asked for "strong solidarity." (AP)

1:05 P.M. UN urges Turkey to probe 'executions' in Syria

Rupert Colville, a spokesman for the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, urged Turkey to investigate "summary executions" that could have been committed by the Turkish-backed Ahrar al-Sharqiya armed group.

Breaking news and analyses in your inbox Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

He cited videos widely shared on social media of militants filming themselves capturing and executing three Kurdish captives on a highway in northern Syria on Saturday.

Turkey "could be deemed responsible" for violations committed by armed groups over which it has "effective control," Colville said. (AP)

12:28 P.M. "It is our duty to help the Kurds," Israel's Chief Rabbi tells Reuven Rivlin

During the president's annual Sukkot visit to Israel's Chief Rabbi, David Lau told Israel's President Rivlin it was a "moral duty to act immediately and before it is too late," according to an official statement.

"Our hearts are now with the Kurdish people who are in danger of mass destruction," the religious leader said, after pointing out the holiday was "a symbol of unity and peace not only among the people of Israel, but also among the nations of the world." (Haaretz)

12:26 P.M. Turkey detains four Kurdish mayors in dawn raids

Four pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party (HDP) mayors of Kurdish-majority districts near Turkey's borders with Syria and Iraq, were detained over terrorism links in dawn raids, HDP and Turkey's Anadolu state news agency said on Tuesday, without elaborating.

Most of Turkey's opposition parties have backed the Turkish operation in northeast Syria, but the HDP, which Erdogan's government says has links to the PKK, has called for it to stop. The HDP said 151 of its members, including district officials, had been detained over the past week. (Reuters)

12:24 P.M. More than 275,000 people displaced by Turkish offensive, Syrian regional authority says

In a statement released on Tuesday, Kurdish-led authorities in northeast Syria added the number includes more than 70,000 children. (Reuters)

11:57 A.M. Syrian troops enter Manbij, state TV says

Syrian government troops have deployed inside the northern city of Manbij, Syria's Ikhbariya state TV says. The broadcast shows what it says are residents of Manbij celebrating the arrival of government troops. (Reuters)

10:45 A.M. Turkish, Kurdish forces battle for border town in northeast

An Associated Press journalist reports heavy bombardment of targets in the countryside of Ras al Ayn, days after Turkey announced that it had captured the border town. Turkish jets also carried out at least one airstrike. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, reported Kurdish fighters had retaken the town. A Turkish military official denied reports that Turkey had begun an assault on the Kurdish-held town of Manbij, without giving further detail.

Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan defended Turkey's offensive in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, calling on the international community to support the initiative or "begin admitting refugees" from Syria. (AP)

10:32 A.M. China urges Turkey to halt military action in Syria

Turkey should stop military action in Syria and “come back to the right track,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily briefing. (Reuters)

08:00 A.M. Trump's retreat from Syria is already changing the Mideast for worse

And Israel should beware, says Haaretz's Amos Harel. Read the full analysis here

Previous analyses and op-eds:

Trump's Syria withdrawal is a strategic disaster for Netanyahu

Turkey’s war on the Kurds: Quick conquest or quagmire?

Kurdish leader: Trump just stuck a knife in the back of America's brothers-in-arms

Why Russia is the big winner from Trump's Syria pullback and Ukraine turmoil

What's driving Turkey’s Syrian fighters' brutal assault on the Kurds