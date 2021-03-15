Syria Says It Foiled Explosives Plot in Damascus on Uprising's 10th Anniversary

Syria foiled an explosives plot in the capital Damascus, security forces killing three people they said were terrorists and arresting three more, the state news agency SANA said on Monday.

The agency quoted a security source as stating that the plot, which involved the use of explosive belts, was foiled with the cooperation of residents from two villages in rural Damascus.

Monday marks the 10th anniversary of the uprisings that led to Syria's ongoing civil war, which has displaced millions.

Earlier on Monday, Turkey's Defense Ministry and local rescue workers said missiles and rockets struck fuel tankers in northern Syria near the Turkish border, causing casualties.

The fuel tankers were parked alongside primitive oil refineries between the towns of Al-Bab and Jarablus, the same area which was hit by rockets earlier this month.

Local rescue workers said two people were wounded late on Sunday in the strikes, which the Turkish ministry said were caused by missiles and rockets fired from a military base in a Syrian government-controlled part of Aleppo province.

"They targeted civilian residential areas and parking areas of fuel tankers," it said. "There are civilian casualties."

Missile strikes in the same region 10 days ago killed one person and wounded at least eleven others, Turkish state media and a source from the Turkish-backed faction that controls the region said.

Turkey has backed fighters who sought to overthrow Bashar al-Assad, but the president, with Russian and Iranian help, has driven back the insurgents to a pocket in northwest Syria and other Turkish-controlled border areas.