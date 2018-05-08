Russian Helicopter Crashes in Syria, Killing Two Pilots

Russia’s Defense Ministry says one of its helicopters has crashed in Syria, killing both pilots.

The ministry said late Monday that the Ka-52 attack helicopter crashed on a flight in eastern Syria and that preliminary information indicated the crash was due to technical problems. It did not give further details.

The Ka-52 uses a coaxial rotor system — two rotors on the same axis but rotating in opposite directions.

It was the second fatal incident involving Russian military aircraft in Syria this month. On May 3, An Su-300 fighter plane crashed into the Mediterranean Sea while climbing after takeoff from the Hemeimeem air base, killing both pilots. According to the defense ministry, the plane was not under fire and may have crashed as a result of a bird getting sucked into one of its engines.