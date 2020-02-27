At Least 34 Turkish Soldiers Killed in Air Strike in Syria's Idlib, Watchdog Says

At least 34 Turkish soldiers were killed in air strikes in Syria's Idlib on Thursday, the Syrian Observatory, a war monitor, reported.

An earlier account by the local governor in the southeastern province of Hatay, Rahmi Dogan, said nine soldiers died in the bombardment. Dogan said the wounded soldiers were brought to hospitals in Turkey.

Turkey has sent thousands of troops and heavy military hardware into northwest Syria's Idlib province to back rebels looking to hold back an offensive by Syrian government and Russian forces aimed at taking back the rebel stronghold.

Two sources told Reuters that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan held an emergency meeting with his staff due to the attack, which they said was carried out by either Syrian government forces or their ally Russia.

More details soon...