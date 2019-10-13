Syrian Kurds: 785 ISIS-affiliated Foreigners Escaped After Turkish-backed Assault
Turkish-backed Syrian rebels reportedly attacked a camp where ISIS-linked 'elements' were being held
The Kurdish-led administration in northern Syria said 785 foreigners affiliated with Islamic State managed to escape a camp where they were being held following Turkish shelling on Sunday.
In an apparent reference to Turkish-backed Syrian rebels, the administration said in a statement that "mercenaries" had attacked the camp where "Daesh elements" - a reference to Islamic State - in turn attacked camp guards and opened the gates.
Turkey's official news agency says allied Syrian forces have captured the town Suluk in the fifth day of the Turkish offensive in northeast Syria.
Anadolu news agency said Sunday the town's center — located at a strategic crossroads about 10 km south of the border — was cleared of Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units, or YPG.
Turkey considers the group a threat for links to a decades-long Kurdish insurgency at home.
A Kurdish official on condition of anonymity said the clashes in Suluk were ongoing.
Turkey's Defense Ministry tweeted 480 YPG fighters were "neutralized" since Wednesday. The number couldn't be independently verified.
Several shells fired from Syria hit the Turkish border towns Akcakale and Suruc in Sanliurfa province. Anadolu news agency said one person was wounded Sunday in Suruc
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now