Iran has established a military base outside Syria's capital city of Damascus. Fox News published the Israeli satellite photos showing the base eight miles northwest of Damascus on Wednesday.

Israeli satellite images reveal: Iran builds military base near Damascus. : Imagesat International (ISI)

The images reportedly show two warehouses storing missiles capable of hitting all of Israel. According to the report, members of the Iran Revolutionary Guard's special operations Quds Force are operating the base.

Last week, the New York Times reported the locations of dozens of bases in Syria operated by Iranian forces, including a map showing the location of a T4 airbase near Tadmor. Also in the map was the airport of Damascus, which Israel has reportedly attacked on multiple occasions.

Iranian officials openly claim that they are working to build an axis of resistance to Israel and the U.S. in the region. Iranian strategy is based on building ties with local forces who share the same goals.

Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman responded to the report in an interview with Wednesday morning saying, "There's nothing new under the sun, and there is no need to treat all information in the media as absolute. We are listening and following the events. We will also act in the international arena to achieve everything possible."

At the Munich Security Conference last week, Netanyahu warned that Israel would act against Iran if needed. "We will act if necessary not just against Iran's proxies but against Iran itself," he said, holding up a piece of an Iranian drone Israel shot down after it infiltrated its territory.

"Iran continues to try to cross those red lines," said the prime minister. "Last week its brazenness reached new heights, literally new heights. Israel will not allow the Iranian regime to put a noose of terror around our neck." Netanyahu asked Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who was sitting in the crowd: "Do you recognize it? You should, it’s yours. Don’t test us."

Netanyahu added: "This action is intended to fight Iranian aggression on the ground toward the upcoming decision in Washington on the Iran deal. I will be meeting President Trump soon and this will be our first topic of discussion, this bad agreement that allows Iran to run on the highway towards nuclear weapons. The current situation needs to be changed with or without a change in the agreement."

Two weeks ago, an Iranian drone that crossed into Israeli airspace was intercepted by the Israel Air Force, sparking a flare-up between Israel and Syria, with an Israeli F-16 shot down and an extensive Israeli strike against Iranian and Syrian targets in Syria.

In December, Syrian state television reported that Israeli warplanes struck a military base near Damascus. According to the pro-Assad news outlets, the target of the attack was an Iranian military base and the Israeli aircraft had been launched from Lebanese airspace. The reports also said that Israeli surface-to-surface missiles had been intercepted by Syrian air defenses.

The report did not divulge further details as to the attack's target or of casualties sustained. Forces connected to the Syrian military told Reuters that the Israeli Air Force fired six missiles that caused a large fire in the area.