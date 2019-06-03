Israel Strikes Syrian Airbase, Killing Soldier, State Media Reports

Syrian state media reported late Sunday night that missiles were fired at a military base in Homs. The report follows Israel's strike on Syrian targets Saturday night, after two rockets were fired from Syria toward the Golan Heights.

According to a Syrian military source, Syria's air defenses intercepted some of the Israeli missiles. A soldier was killed in the strike and two others were wounded, and an ammunition warehouse was hit.

The base, known as T-4, has been targeted by the Israeli Air Force in the past. It is home to Syrian regime forces, as well as an Iranian Revolutionary Guards contingent and Russian air forces.

On Sunday, the Israeli military confirmed it had targeted a number of military targets in Syria in overnight airstrikes, including two artillery batteries, observation posts near the border and an air defense battery.

Syrian state media reported that three Syrian soldiers were killed and seven were wounded in the strikes, while the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that 10 were killed, seven of which were Iranian and Hezbollah militants.

The Israeli strikes followed two rockets fired at Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights on Saturday night. Initial Israeli military assessments deduced that the rockets were not accidental spillover from internal Syrian fighting, but an intentional launch. No injuries were reported in the incident.

