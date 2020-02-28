Erdogan to Tell Trump That Turkey Expects 'Actual' Support in Syria, Says Turkish Official

U.S. President Donald Trump greets Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan during a joint news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2019.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will tell U.S. President Donald Trump in a phone call Friday that verbal support related to Syria's Idlib region is not enough, and that Ankara expects "actual" support, a Turkish official said.

In comments to reporters after 33 Turkish troops were killed by Syrian government attacks in Idlib, Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said Erdogan had told Russian President Vladimir Putin that all Syrian government elements were targets for Turkey and that they will be hit.

Altun said Erdogan urged Putin to ensure that Russia, which backs Damascus with air strikes, fulfils its responsibilities in Idlib to stop Syrian government attacks.

The Kremlin said on Friday that Moscow hoped Turkey would do everything to protect Russian nationals and Russia's diplomatic facilities in Turkey amid mounting tensions over Syria, the RIA news agency reported.

The comments followed the spike in tension after the killing Turkish soldiers on Thursday. Russia is a close ally of the Syrian government.

President Vladimir Putin met Russia's Security Council on Friday to discuss Syria and said that Turkish troops should not be positioned outside their observation posts in Syria's Idlib, the Kremlin was quoted as saying.