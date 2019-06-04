Russia Halts UN Security Council Statement on Syria's Idlib
Fighting rages in Idlib in past week ■ UN: 3 million people caught in crossfire ■ Hundreds of ISIS relatives leave camp in northeast Syria
Russia halts UN Security Council statement on Idlib
Hundreds of ISIS relatives leave camp in northeast Syria
Fighting has raged in Idlib and nearby areas in northwest Syria since government troops started pushing into the enclave on April 30, trying to retake the country's last rebel-held redoubt after eight years of civil war. The UN says an estimated 3 million people are caught in the crossfire.
