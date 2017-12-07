Russia Claims 'Mission Accomplished' Against ISIS Terrorists in Syria

Russia's military said on Thursday it had accomplished its mission of defeating Islamic State in Syria, and today there are no remaining settlements in the country under Islamic State control.

"The final stage of the defeat of the terrorists was accompanied by the unprecedented deployment of Russia's air force," Russia's Rossiya 24 TV channel showed General-Colonel Sergei Rudskoi, in charge of the general staff's main operations department, saying.

Russia's military deployed in Syria will now focus on preserving ceasefires and restoring peaceful life, he said.

.@mod_Russia has confirmed that Syria is now 100% free from ISIS terrorists. Mission accomplished! pic.twitter.com/serJIr7QiT — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) December 6, 2017

