Syrian Walkout From Geneva Talks 'An Embarrassment to Russia,' Says Opposition

The decision by President Bashar Assad's negotiators to quit UN-led talks in Geneva last week was an embarrassment to Russia, which is in a hurry to find a solution, opposition spokesman Yahya al-Aridi told Reuters on Monday.

The government delegation blamed its departure on the opposition's uncompromising stance on Assad's future, but Aridi said they would return if they felt any responsibility to the Syrian people or the international community.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, This email address has already registered for this newsletter. Close