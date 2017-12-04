Syrian Walkout From Geneva Talks 'An Embarrassment to Russia,' Says Opposition
The government delegation blamed its departure on the opposition's uncompromising stance on Assad's future
The decision by President Bashar Assad's negotiators to quit UN-led talks in Geneva last week was an embarrassment to Russia, which is in a hurry to find a solution, opposition spokesman Yahya al-Aridi told Reuters on Monday.
The government delegation blamed its departure on the opposition's uncompromising stance on Assad's future, but Aridi said they would return if they felt any responsibility to the Syrian people or the international community.
