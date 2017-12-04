Syrian Walkout From Geneva Talks 'An Embarrassment to Russia,' Says Opposition

The government delegation blamed its departure on the opposition's uncompromising stance on Assad's future

Russian President Vladimir Putin pauses as he speaks, at the 3rd Railway Congress in Moscow in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin pauses as he speaks, at the 3rd Railway Congress in Moscow in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017

The decision by President Bashar Assad's negotiators to quit UN-led talks in Geneva last week was an embarrassment to Russia, which is in a hurry to find a solution, opposition spokesman Yahya al-Aridi told Reuters on Monday.

The government delegation blamed its departure on the opposition's uncompromising stance on Assad's future, but Aridi said they would return if they felt any responsibility to the Syrian people or the international community.

