Leader of 'Al-Qaida in Syria' Critically Wounded in Special Op, Russia Claims

Russia's military says it has carried out airstrikes in Syria that critically wounded the leader of an Al-Qaida-linked group and killed 12 other militant commanders.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement it had targeted Abu Mohamad al-Golani in an intelligence-led special operation while he was meeting his field commanders.

Golani and his men had been bombed by two Russian planes on Oct. 3, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement, saying the militant leader who was the head of the Nusra Front before it merged with other groups to form Tahrir al-Sham, had been badly hurt.

"As a result of the strike, the Nusra Front leader, Abu Mohamad al-Golani, sustained numerous shrapnel wounds and, having lost an arm, is in a critical condition, according to information from several independent sources," Konashenkov said.

He said around 50 of Golani's bodyguards and 12 Nusra Front field commanders had been killed in the same air strike, including a close aide to Golani and the head of the militant group's security service.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, This email address has already registered for this newsletter. Close

The ministry said the air strike was part of an ongoing operation to destroy militants who had launched an offensive on Sept. 18 which had surrounded 29 Russian military policemen who then had to be broken out in an operation backed by air power.