At Least Seven Hezbollah Fighters Killed in Airstrike in Syria; Russian Friendly Fire Suspected

The airstrike struck a Hezbollah position in eastern Homs province, where the Lebanese group is fighting ISIS alongside Syria and Russia

An image provided by Syrian media shows Hezbollah fighters advancing up a hill in the mountainous region of Qalamoun, Syria, August 28, 2017.
An image provided by Syrian media shows Hezbollah fighters advancing up a hill in the mountainous region of Qalamoun, Syria, August 28, 2017. Uncredited/AP

An airstrike carried out by an unidentified warplane killed seven Hezbollah fighters in eastern Syria, three sources familiar with the incident told Reuters on Monday. 

The identity of the warplane was not confirmed, but the sources did not rule out the possibility that it was Russian "friendly fire." The sources did not say when the strike happened. 

The airstrike struck a Hezbollah position in eastern Homs province, where the Iran-backed Lebanese group is fighting Islamic State alongside the Syrian and Russian militaries. 

Asked about a report that a U.S. drone carried out the strike, the spokesman of the U.S.-led coalition said the location was outside its area of operations. 

The coalition is also conducting airstrikes in Syria against Islamic State in support of the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Arab and Kurdish militias. 

