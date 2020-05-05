Satellite Images Show Aftermath of Alleged Israeli Strike on Syria

Before and after satellite images of the weapons warehouse destroyed in the strike attributed to Israel in Homs, Syria

Satellite images released Tuesday show the damage inflicted by an explosion at a Syrian military base Friday, which the Syrian military said were the result of human error but monitoring groups attributed to Israeli strikes. According to Syrian reports, the attack targeted a Hezbollah weapons warehouse near the city of Homs.

The images taken on Friday, which were released by Israeli intelligence company ImageSat International, show a building and a parking lot, which do not appear on earlier satellite images. According to ISI’s assessments, the structure was made out of concrete, and housed a large amount of weaponry or explosives, and that the explosion completely destroyed the building and the parking lot, as well as a few cars.

the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitoring group, said the blasts were caused by a suspected Israeli rocket attack. The group said Syrian air defenses were activated before the explosions, suggesting they were responding to an incoming attack.

The Syrian defense ministry, though, said the explosions were the result of “human error” while moving ammunition. A local doctor said ten civilians outside the base were hurt by the blast.

The Observatory said the warehouse was used by Lebanon's Iran-backed militant Hezbollah group, which is fighting alongside Syrian government forces in the country’s nine-year civil war.

On Monday, Syria’s official SANA news agency reported that the country’s air defense responded to an alleged Israeli attack in the north. The Syrian army said in a statement that Israel hit military barracks in Safira in the eastern Aleppo countryside. Earlier, state television had said a research center was targeted.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported another late Monday strike in the eastern Deir el-Zour province, which killed, according to the report, 14 Iranian and Iraqi fighters. There was no immediate comment from Israel.