Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In The News

Four Civilians Killed in Israeli Airstrike in Syria, pro-Assad Newspaper Reports

Report says the group was hit by an Israeli shell while walking along the border, but the Israeli army claims they attempted to plant explosives

Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
An Israeli military armored personnel carrier in the Golan Heights near the Israel-Syria frontier, August 3, 2020.
An Israeli military armored personnel carrier in the Golan Heights near the Israel-Syria frontier, August 3, 2020.Credit: RONEN ZVULUN/Reuters

Comments