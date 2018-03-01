Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to Embark on U.S. Trip
Initial details about bin Salman's itinerary indicate that he will leave the kingdom in mid-March and visit several cities such as Washington, New York and Boston
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to travel to the United States for a visit from March 19 to the first week of April, a Saudi official said on Wednesday.
A Saudi government source said earlier that the prince was expected to visit Washington, New York and Boston, adding that the details of the trip had yet to be finalized. The Saudi official said other stops would include Houston and San Francisco.
Prince Mohammed was named heir to the throne last summer, pushing aside his older cousin Mohammed bin Nayef.
Prince Mohammed will also begin a visit to Britain on March 7, which will include talks with Prime Minister Theresa May on topics such as extremism and societal reform.
News of his visit to the U.S. comes on the heels of a report that the Trump administration is launching talks with Riyadh on an atomic energy agreement linked to the Obama-era nuclear deal with Iran.
Energy Secretary Rick Perry will lead an interagency U.S. delegation to talks with the Saudis in London on Friday, two administration officials and three outside advisers said. The meeting comes as the Arab powerhouse explores a civilian nuclear energy program, possibly without restrictions on uranium enrichment and reprocessing that would be required under a U.S. cooperation deal.
