Saudi Arabia Reportedly Intercepts Missile Above Riyadh

Yemen's armed Houthi movement said it fired missiles at "economic targets" in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on Wednesday, the group's official channel al-Masirah TV reported.

"The missile force struck ... economic targets in Riyadh with a salvo of ballistic missiles," it said in a newsflash.

Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV reported that the missile was intercepted. Reuters witnesses said four consecutive loud booms were heard in the capital. There was no immediate comment from Saudi authorities.

In recent months, Yemen's Houthis have targeted the Saudi capital several times with missiles the Saudi military has said it intercepted.

Saudi Arabia and its allies launched a war in March 2015 on behalf of Yemen's internationally recognized government against the Houthis, who control Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and much of the country's north.

Since then, the Houthis have launched some 100 missiles into neighboring Saudi Arabia, mostly near the border.

The United Nations, Western nations and Saudi Arabia say Iran supplies the Houthis with long-range missiles capable of reaching Riyadh. Iran denies arming them.