Saudi Arabia Reportedly Expands Nuclear Program - With China's Help

Saudi Arabia, with Chinese help, has built a facility for extracting uranium yellowcake from uranium ore, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal Tuesday which cites Western officials with knowledge of the site. Saudi Arabia has long sought nuclear energy and was reportedly close to completion of building its first nuclear reactor in 2019.

The Journal adds the facility “which hasn’t been publicly disclosed” is in northwest Saudi Arabia, far from population centers. The new facility reportedly “raised concern among U.S. and allied officials” that the Saudi nuclear program is moving ahead with the option of creating nuclear weapons still on the table.

The United Arab Emirates became the first Arab nation over the weekend to open a nuclear power plant. The Barakah nuclear power plant in the Emirates’ far western desert near the border with Saudi Arabia reached what scientists called its “first criticality” on Friday. That’s when the nuclear chain reaction within the reactor is self-sustaining.

The nuclear reactor ultimately will generate electricity and be connected to the country’s power grid.

The $20 billion Barakah nuclear power plant was built by the Emirates with the help of South Korea. It’s the first nuclear power plant on the Arabian Peninsula.

The U.S. has praised the Emirates’ nuclear program for agreeing never to acquire enrichment or reprocessing capabilities, which prevents it from being able to make weapons-grade uranium. The U.S. says that’s a model agreement for other countries seeking nuclear power while also encouraging the nonproliferation of nuclear weapons.