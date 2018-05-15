Saudi Arabia Rejects Transfer of U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, Claims State TV

Saudi Arabia's council of ministers on Tuesday reaffirmed the kingdom's rejection of Washington's decision to move its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem, state media said, a day after the mission's opening.

"This step represents a significant bias against the historical, permanent rights of the Palestinian people in Jerusalem," the report said.

Turkey, a strong critic of Israel's actions in Gaza, told the Israeli ambassador to Ankara on Tuesday to leave, a Turkish foreign ministry source said. On Monday, Turkey said it was recalling its ambassadors to Tel Aviv and Washington.

On Tuesday morning, mourners marched through Gaza, waving Palestinian flags and calling for revenge.

"With souls and blood we redeem you martyrs," they shouted.

May 15 is traditionally the day Palestinians mark the "Nakba", or Catastrophe, when hundreds of thousands fled or were driven from their homes in violence culminating in war between the newly created Jewish state and its Arab neighbors in 1948.

More than 2 million people are crammed into the narrow Gaza Strip, more than two thirds of them refugees. Citing security concerns, Israel and Egypt maintain tight restrictions on the enclave, deepening economic hardship and raising humanitarian concerns.

On the Israeli side of the border, Israeli sharpshooters took up positions to stop any attempted breach of the fence should demonstrations break out again. Tanks were also deployed.

A senior Israeli commander said that of the 60 Gazans killed on Monday, 14 were carrying out attacks and 14 others were militants.

He also said Palestinians protesters were using hundreds of pipe bombs, grenades and fire-bombs. Militants had opened fire on Israeli troops and tried to set off bombs by the fence.