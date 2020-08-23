Haaretz - back to home page
Russia and Turkey Likely to Sign S-400 Missile Deal Next Year

The United States has said that Turkey risks U.S. sanctions if it deploys the Russian-made S-400s

Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan shakes hands during their meeting on sideline of the Libya summit in Berlin, Germany January 19, 2020.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan shakes hands during their meeting on sideline of the Libya summit in Berlin, Germany January 19, 2020.Credit: REUTERS
Russia is likely to sign a contract for delivery of an additional batch of its S-400 missile systems to Turkey next year, the Interfax news agency cited Sergei Chemezov, head of state conglomerate Rostec, as saying on Sunday.

Turkey bought a batch of the missile systems from Russia last year, leading to its suspension by Washington from the U.S. F-35 stealth fighter jet programme. The United States has said that Turkey risks U.S. sanctions if it deploys the Russian-made S-400s.

