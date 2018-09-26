Pentagon Reportedly Removing Certain U.S. Missile Systems From Middle East

A U.S. Patriot missile system is seen at a Turkish military base in Gaziantep in this file photo taken February 5, 2013

The United States is pulling some of its anti-aircraft and missile batteries out of the Middle East, the WSJ reported on Wednesday, citing U.S. military officials.

The Pentagon will remove the missile systems from the region next month, the report said. The move comes as Russia announced it will deploy its S-300 missile system in Syria following the downing of a Russian spy plane, which the Kremlin has since largely blamed on Israel.

The realignment marks a shift of focus away from long-lasting conflicts in the Middle East and Afghanistan to tensions with China, Russia and Iran.

Two Patriot missile systems will be redeployed from Kuwait, and one each from Jordan and Bahrain, the report said. Patriots are mobile missile systems capable of shooting down missiles and planes.

The report comes amid rising rhetoric against Iran from the United States, which earlier this year pulled out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the 2015 deal in which Tehran agreed to curb its nuclear work in return for the lifting of most Western sanctions.

Meanwhile, Russia and the United States have been facing diplomatic rifts over Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, involvement in the Syrian conflict and alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election