Parliament Session on Lebanon Cabinet Begins Late After Power Cut

Lebanon's parliament began a session on Monday that is scheduled to discuss the new cabinet's policy program and hold a vote of confidence, after a nearly one-hour delay caused by a power cut.

The incident, which underscored the deep crisis roiling the small Mediterranean country amid an unprecedented economic meltdown, was derided on social media.

Lebanon is battling a deep depression, with worsening fuel shortages translating into few or any hours of state-backed power a day and most Lebanese relying on private generators for electricity.

The shortages in fuel, diesel and medicine are threatening to shut down hospitals, bakeries and schools. Lines stretching several kilometers (miles) of people waiting to fill up their tanks are a daily occurrence at gas stations across the country.

The session had been scheduled to start at 11 A.M. local time, but the lights went out in the building now housing the parliament. When it began, Prime Minister Najib Mikati read out the cabinet's draft policy program.

"From the heart of the suffering of Beirut ... our cabinet was born to light a candle in this hopeless darkness," Mikati told parliament.

During the session, Mikati condemned "Israeli threats to Lebanon's sovereignty."

"We reaffirm our commitment to implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and continuing to support UN forces operation in southern Lebanon," he said, "including the demand from the international community to stop the constant Israeli violations and threats to Lebanon's sovereignty… We adhere to the armistice agreement, and strive for the complete liberation of occupied Lebanese lands and the defense against any aggression."

Mikati also reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to the Palestinian right of return, Lebanon 24 reported.

Mikati's government was cobbled together after a year of political deadlock that has compounded Lebanon's economic malaise.

The new government has promised action to address the country's crisis, including talks with the International Monetary Fund and a start to reforms.

The new government is expected to undertake critically needed reforms, as well as manage public anger and tensions resulting from the planned lifting of fuel subsidies by the end of the month. Lebanon’s foreign reserves have been running dangerously low, and the central bank in the import-dependent country has said it was no longer able to support its $6 billion subsidy program.

The government is also expected to oversee a financial audit of the Central Bank and resume negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a rescue package.

Few believe that can be done with a government that leaves power in the hands of the same political parties that the public blames for corruption and mismanagement of Lebanon’s resources.

Lawmakers are to debate the new government’s policy statement before a vote of confidence is held on Monday evening — a vote which Mikati's proposed Cabinet expects to win with the support from majority legislators.

Mikati, one of Lebanon’s richest businessmen who is returning to the post of prime minister for the third time, pledged to get to work immediately to ease the day-to-day suffering of the Lebanese.

“What happened here today with the electricity outage pales in comparison to what the Lebanese people have been suffering for months,” Mikati told lawmakers after power returned and the session got underway.

The session is being held at a Beirut theater known as the UNESCO palace so that parliament members could observe social distancing measures imposed over the coronavirus pandemic.

“What can I say, it’s a farce,” lawmaker Taymour Jumblatt, the son of Druze leader Walid Jumblatt, said when asked about the electricity outage.

“It is not a good sign,” said lawmaker Faisal Sayegh. “We need to light up this hall, to say to people that we can light up the country.”

The government's draft policy program said it would renew and develop a previous financial recovery plan, which set out a shortfall in the financial system of some $90 billion – a figure endorsed by the IMF.

But Mikati faces a tricky path to solid economic ground as the plan risks hitting resistance from officials and bankers though the gravity of the crisis could encourage many to make decisions they had previously resisted.

Lebanon's financial system unraveled in late 2019. The root cause was decades of profligate spending by the state and the unsustainable way in which it was financed. The economic crisis has been described by the World Bank as one of the worst in the world in the last 150 years. Within months, it had impoverished more than half of the population and left the national currency in freefall, driving inflation and unemployment to previously unseen levels.