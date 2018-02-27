Twitter Account Blacklisting pro-Palestinian Activists, anti-Semites Deactivated
Twitter account for Canary Mission, known for blacklisting Israeli critics, has now been suspended following a breach of the platforms terms and conditions
Twitter has suspended the account of Canary Mission, the shadowy group that publishes an online blacklist of pro-Palestinian student activists.
Founded in 2015, the site says that it aims to prevent pro-Palestinian students from finding work after college. It hides the identities of its own staff and funders.
Canary Mission did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the suspension. Twitter did not immediately say why it suspended the account, though common reasons include abusive tweets or other violations of Twitter’s terms of service.
Jewish academics have accused Canary Mission of “McCarthyite” tactics, and pro-Palestinian advocates have called it an online bullying campaign. But last year, a mainstream Jewish organization, the Israel on Campus Coalition, endorsed the group.
Canary Mission’s website includes dossiers on 300 professors and another 1400 people, many of them undergraduates.
Contact Josh Nathan-Kazis at nathankazis@forward.com or on Twitter, @joshnathankazis.
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now