Palestinians: 15-year Old Dies of Wounds Sustained in Gaza Border Protest

Palestinian medics evacuate a wounded youth during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, May 11, 2018.

Gaza's Health Ministry reported Saturday evening that a 15-year-old Palestinian died of wounds he sustained during Friday's protests along the border. The ministry identified him as Jamal Abu Arahman Afaneh.

The development brings the death toll of Friday's protests up to two. A 40-year-old Palestinian was shot to death by Israeli forces and 700 others were wounded by Israeli army gunfire during the demonstrations.

Earlier on Saturday evening, the Israeli military said the air force struck an attack tunnel in Gaza. Explosions were heard in the Strip's north.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the tunnel was located a few meters from Israeli territory and, upon completion, would have led to the Israeli community of Kibbutz Erez.

Palestinian reports said Israel fired seven missiles toward an agricultural area east of the city of Beit Hanoun. No casualties have been reported.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

The strike came hours after Lieberman announced that Israel is closing the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip due to arson caused by Palestinian protesters along the border. Palestinian demonstrators set fire to a pipeline Friday through which Israel supplies gas and fuel to Gaza and a conveyor belt near the crossing, causing millions of shekels in damages.

According to the Israeli army, the crossing will be closed except for humanitarian cases that will be approved on an individual basis.