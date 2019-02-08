Two Palestinian Teenagers Killed by Israeli Live Fire in Protests, Gaza Authorities Say

Palestinian demonstrators evacuate a wounded comrade during a demonstration near the fence along the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, on February 8, 2019.

Two teenagers, aged 14 and 18, were killed and at least seven other Palestinians were wounded by Israeli live fire during protests at the fence separating the Gaza Strip and Israel on Friday, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

The 14-year-old was named as Hassan Shalabi, the son of a niece of Ismail Haniyeh, the political chief of Hamas.

To really understand Israel and the Palestinians - subscribe to Haaretz

The military said it was aware of reports that a protester had been killed but could not confirm that the individual was a 14-year-old or what caused the death.

About 7,000 people were protesting at several points along the fense, the military said, adding that protesters were clashing with troops and that some had thrown explosive devices and grenades that landed on the Gaza side of the fence.

It was the 46th Friday protest in a row.

On Sunday, the Gaza Health Ministry said that Ahmed Abu Jabal, 30, succumbed to bullet wounds sustained on the Gaza border the previous week.

Stay up to date: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

During last Friday's weekly protest, 32 Palestinians were wounded by Israeli live fire according to Gaza authorities.

According to data in a United Nations report released last month and confirmed by Israeli security officials, 295 Palestinians were killed and about 6,000 wounded by live ammunition since protests began last March.