France's Macron Speaks With Abbas as Palestinian Ambassador to UAE Returns to Ramallah

The resumption of peace negotiations remain a priority to reach a just solution in the Middle East, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter on Sunday after speaking with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

"I spoke with the president of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas," Macron said. "I told him I was determined to work for peace in the Middle East. The resumption of negotiations towards a just solution in accordance with international law remains a priority."

Also Sunday, the Palestinian ambassador to the UAE, Essam Masalha, arrived back in Ramallah after being withdrawn over the Gulf country's normalization deal with Israel, with senior Palestinian official Jibril Rajoub saying ther were no plans to send him back to Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Army Radio that he had not been given a choice between annexing part of the West Bank and the normalization deal with the UAE, saying that he had pursued the deal and was then asked by Washington to hold off on annexation.

The Palestinian Authority has begun a round of talks with Arab states in order to stop them from promoting any similar initiatives to normalize relations with Israel, particularly Bahrain and Oman.

A senior Palestinian official told Haaretz that Thursday’s announcement came as a complete surprise to the Palestinians leadership and that even President Abbas didn’t know about it.

Abbas said after announcement of the deal on Thursday that he "rejects and denounces the surprising announcement by Israel, the United States and the UAE," and called it a "betrayal of Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinian cause."

On Friday, dozens of Palestinian worshipers tore up, trampled and set fire to images of Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, as they protested in the compound of the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem against the agreement between the UAE with Israel.

According to eyewitnesses, during the protest, the police prevented the hoisting of Palestinian flags, confiscated posters from the worshipers and arrested some of them. Since the announcement of the agreement last night, several processions and demonstrations have been held in Gaza and Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon.

Under an agreement brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel and the UAE announced on Thursday that they will normalize diplomatic ties, brought together by a confluence of interests against Iran.

Palestinians across Gaza and the occupied West Bank rallied on Friday against the deal. Protesters in the city of Nablus burned effigies of Trump, Netanyahu and Zayed.