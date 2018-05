Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meets with the UN secretary general at the United Nations headquarters in New York, September 20, 2017.

President Mahmoud Abbas recalled the Palestinian envoy in Washington, a senior Palestinian official told Reuters. According to senior Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat, the envoy is already on his way back home.

More details soon...

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close