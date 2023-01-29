Ben Gvir's Office Releases Video of Terrorist's Family Evacuating Without IDF Approval

An Israeli security official said on Sunday that National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's public release of sensitive footage of events prior to the sealing of the home of the terrorist who killed seven people in Jerusalem on Friday, was not coordinated with the army, and was a purely political move.

The video, which was handed to Ben-Gvir's office by police and distributed to the media, shows Palestinian women emptying gunman Khairi Alkam's belongings before the army sealed off the home in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of A-Tor. According to the IDF, the video was not approved for distribution.

Security sources told Haaretz that "the police work in the minister's office, they are under political pressure, and the purpose of the video is to humiliate the family and there is no operational need for it."

In accordance with the decision of the security cabinet, the IDF and Shin Bet sealed off the house of the Alkam on Saturday.

The police's spokesperson issued a statement on Sunday regarding the sealing along with a video showing Israeli forces welding the entrances and openings of the house. Shortly after, Ben-Gvir's office issued a statement showing a video in which Palestinian women are seen moving furniture and other items out of the house under the watch of Israeli forces.

This was despite the fact that they participated in the sealing, due to pressure from Ben-Gvir's office. The police's announcement of its demolition preparations was not coordinated with the army either.

Open gallery view Itamar Ben Gvir at the scene of Friday's attack, Neveh Yaakov Jerusalem. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

The video in question was not approved for distribution by the IDF and was not filmed by the spokesperson's photographers, an army source said, adding that "After its distribution, all relevant factors regarding the sensitive nature of the documentation were refined, and its distribution in an uncontrolled manner was prohibited." Israel's army claim that the videos were "shared with a designated group from the police along with various security forces involved."

Ben-Gvir said Saturday that he ordered the demolition of Palestinian homes built illegally in East Jerusalem following the attack on Friday but faced opposition from the country's attorney general.

The far-right minister accused Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara of preventing the evacuation and sealing off of the homes of people who committed attacks against Jewish Israelis. Baharav-Miara rejected Ben-Gvir's claims, saying that a report on the matter was delivered to her only on Saturday evening.