Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

10th Victim of Jenin Raid Dies of Wounds, Palestinian Health Ministry Says

The 24-year-old man is the 10th victim of the violent clashes that erupted Thursday between the Israeli army and Palestinians in the West Bank city of Jenin

Jack Khoury
Jack Khoury
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Amer Tarek Ali A-Saadi
Amer Tarek Ali A-Saadi
Jack Khoury
Jack Khoury

A 24-year-old man who was shot by Israeli forces in Thursday's Jenin raid is the 10th victim of the clashes, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported on Sunday.

Amer Tarek Ali A-Saadi was wounded by a gunshot to his stomach.

The gun battle erupted when the Israeli army entered the Jenin refugee camp – a flashpoint area in the West Bank – on Thursday to arrest people suspected of planning a terror attack on Israelis, according to the IDF.

Nine Palestinians, including a 60-year-old woman were killed and 20 others were wounded. Another Palestinian was killed in Ramallah in clashes that followed the raid.

One day later, seven Israelis were killed in a shooting outside a synagogue in East Jerusalem in the deadliest terror attack Israel has seen in years. Two people were wounded in another shooting attack in Jerusalem on the following day. The assailant was a 13-year-old Palestinian.

After the raid, the Palestinian Authority announced it was halting its security coordination with Israel.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh called on the United Nations and international human rights organizations “to intervene immediately to stop the massacre against the Palestinian people.”

Shtayyeh called on the International Red Cross to intervene to evacuate the casualties and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared three days of mourning.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

הקלטות מעוז

Jewish Law Above All: Recordings Reveal Far-right MK's Plan to Turn Israel Into Theocracy

איתמר בן גביר

Why I’m Turning My Back on My Jewish Identity

Travelers looking at the Departures board at Ben Gurion Airport. The number of olim who later become yordim is unknown.

Down and Out: Why These New Immigrants Ended Up Leaving Israel

Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco as Mia and Lucia in "The White Lotus."

The Reality Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Sex Work Fantasy

The Mossad hit team in Dubai. Exposed by dozens of security cameras

This ‘Dystopian’ Cyber Firm Could Have Saved Mossad Assassins From Exposure

מליאת הכנסת 28.12.22

Comeback Kid: How Netanyahu Took Back Power After 18 Months in Exile