10th Victim of Jenin Raid Dies of Wounds, Palestinian Health Ministry Says

A 24-year-old man who was shot by Israeli forces in Thursday's Jenin raid is the 10th victim of the clashes, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported on Sunday.

Amer Tarek Ali A-Saadi was wounded by a gunshot to his stomach.

The gun battle erupted when the Israeli army entered the Jenin refugee camp – a flashpoint area in the West Bank – on Thursday to arrest people suspected of planning a terror attack on Israelis, according to the IDF.

Nine Palestinians, including a 60-year-old woman were killed and 20 others were wounded. Another Palestinian was killed in Ramallah in clashes that followed the raid.

One day later, seven Israelis were killed in a shooting outside a synagogue in East Jerusalem in the deadliest terror attack Israel has seen in years. Two people were wounded in another shooting attack in Jerusalem on the following day. The assailant was a 13-year-old Palestinian.

After the raid, the Palestinian Authority announced it was halting its security coordination with Israel.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh called on the United Nations and international human rights organizations “to intervene immediately to stop the massacre against the Palestinian people.”

Shtayyeh called on the International Red Cross to intervene to evacuate the casualties and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared three days of mourning.