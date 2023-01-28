Palestinian Teen Dies of Wounds Days After Clashes With Israeli Forces in East Jerusalem

Amid rising tensions in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, a Palestinian teenager who was wounded during clashes with Israeli security forces in the capital earlier this week succumbed to his wounds overnight Friday.

The Palestinian, who was wounded on Wednesday in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan, was identified as 16-year-old Wadih Abu Ramoz.

Friday night also saw seven Israelis killed and three others wounded in a shooting attack near a synagogue in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Neve Yaakov, in the deadliest terror attack Israel has seen in years. The gunman, 21-year-old Alkam Khairi from East Jerusalem, was shot and killed by police.

Later that evening, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that three Palestinians were wounded by gunfire near the northern West Bank town of Beita, and taken to a hospital in Nablus for treatment. According to Palestinian witnesses, they had been attacked by an Israeli settler.

Two Israelis who were driving in the same area were caught in a riot, in which Palestinians hurled stones and burned tires. After the windows of the vehicle were smashed, one of the Israelis fired his weapon toward them in response. The riots began in the wake of the shooting.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting to assess the situation following the attack, after which IDF Chief of Staff Herzl Halevi ordered that forces in the West Bank be bolstered in preparation for an escalation.

The events follow days of violence after nine Palestinians were killed and 20 wounded in clashes that developed between armed militants affiliated with the Jenin Brigade and IDF soldiers during an army raid in the West Bank city.

On Thursday night, seven rockets were fired into Israel from Gaza in response. Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility for the launches.