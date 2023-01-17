Haaretz - back to home page
Israeli Army Kills Palestinian in Southern West Bank, Says He Fired at Them

Jack Khoury
Hagar Shezaf
Israeli soldiers shot a Palestinian dead in the southern West Bank on Tuesday, who the army said was armed and opened fire at soldiers operating a checkpoint.

According to witnesses in the town of Halhul near Hebron, Hamdi Abu Deiaa was shot while trying to carry out a shooting attack. Residents of the town tell Haaretz that the man also worked for the Palestinian security forces.

Palestinians at the scene reported that the Israeli military prevented the arrival of a medical team to treat and evacuate the man.

Deiaa left a will before the attack, in which he writes that he decided to sacrifice his life to protect holy sites and the honor of Islam and Muslims, "the same honor that is trampled with every child killed and every house that is demolished and every man humiliated at a checkpoint."

The military is now investigating whether the Deiaa was behind a shooting which targeted an Israeli bus in the area on Sunday.

