Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

15-year-old Shot Dead by Israeli Army, Palestinians Report

The teenager was shot dead by Israeli soldiers, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry

Jack Khoury
Jack Khoury
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
כוחות מג"ב ברמאללה, היום
Israeli Border Police in Ramallah in the West Bank in April.Credit: Abbas Momani/AFP
Jack Khoury
Jack Khoury

A 15-year-old Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces during confrontations in the West Bank late on Monday night, the Health Ministry in Ramallah reported.

According to Palestinian media, the Israeli army was conducting a raid in the Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, when the clashes broke out.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that the youth, Adam Ayyad, was wounded in the chest by live gunfire.

Separately on Monday night, Palestinians and the Israeli army came to blows in the northern West Bank city of Nablus and the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Kafr 'Aqab.

This comes a night after two other Palestinians – a 17-year-old and 22-year-old – were shot dead by the Israeli military during clashes in the northern West Bank.

The Israeli army said it had entered the village of Kafr Dan to demolish the home of the family of the Palestinian who killed Major Bar Falah last year near Jalameh checkpoint.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco as Mia and Lucia in "The White Lotus."

The Reality Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Sex Work Fantasy

The Mossad hit team in Dubai. Exposed by dozens of security cameras

This ‘Dystopian’ Cyber Firm Could Have Saved Mossad Assassins From Exposure

מליאת הכנסת 28.12.22

Comeback Kid: How Netanyahu Took Back Power After 18 Months in Exile

חיילים בחוף הים

Young People – Whether Jews or Palestinians – Need to Reinvent Politics

Prime Minister-designate Netanyahu speaking with Jordan Peterson.

Netanyahu Claimed Arabs Expelled Jews From the Land of Israel – Historians Say He Is Wrong

Maccabi Haifa fans in the stands at the Champions League game ageist Benfica, last month.

Israel's Extremist Year: Key Haaretz Opeds From 2022