It's Not the End of Abbas' Reign That Worries Palestinians. It's What Comes Next

"I don't fear for my life. That's in God's hands," 87-year-old Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said two weeks ago in an interview with Al Arabiya television in Riyadh in response to a question on how the Palestinian landscape will look after he passes.

“They can assassinate me at any given moment, even in Palestinian territory, be it Israel or others. But that doesn’t interest me. If I go, someone will replace me because we are a country, a people with all the elements. Only one thing is lacking – the end of the occupation,” he said during the interview.

The concerns in Ramallah aren't solely focused on Abbas' replacement, but also with question about how Palestinians will be affected by Israel's incoming far-right government, as well as the West Bank's increasing violence, and the lack of a diplomatic horizon.

A poll conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research found a profound rise in support for violent resistance among Palestinians, particularly in the West Bank. There is also broad public support for armed groups like The Lion’s Den, which has garnered recent attention. At the same time, the public cannot articulate what they expect after Abbas will end his term of 17 years.

As in previous years, most Palestinians participating in the poll stated they want presidential and parliamentary elections, said Dr. Khalil Shikaki who conducted the poll. While 69 percent – both in the West Bank and Gaza – want elections immediately, and 64 percent don’t believe they will be held anytime soon.

However, despite popular support for elections, only 46 percent of voting-age respondents said that they would vote if there were elections.

Open gallery view A mural of Fatah leader Marwan Barghuti on a section of Israel's separation barrier, in 2017. Credit: AHMAD GHARABLI/ AFP

Respondents backed Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh over Abbas 54 percent to 36 percent. If imprisoned Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti would run instead of Abbas, he’d beat Haniyeh 61 percent to 34 percent, and would increase voter participation to 62 percent. Other candidates mentioned in the poll, like Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, Abbas ally Hussein al-Sheikh, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and exiled ex-Palestinian leader Mohammed Dahlan, didn’t garner more than 5 percent support.

Abbas blames the failure to hold elections on Israel’s refusal to allow the residents of East Jerusalem, who are registered in the Palestinian voter registrar, to vote. PA dissidents call this claim a bluff and assert Abbas and the Fatah leadership fear losing an election. Other PLO factions also fear losing representation.

Many Palestinian analysts believe that not holding elections also serves Israel and international interests. Palestinian policy researcher Hani al-Masri says that choosing a leadership that enjoys popular legitimacy can strengthen the Palestinians and pressure Israel and the international community to engage in a diplomatic process. Therefore, neither Israel nor the international community, particularly the United States, would want to feel such pressure.

Al-Masri believes that elections must be conducted under an agreement between the various Palestinian factions, particularly Fatah and Hamas, however, their current divisions are not likely to end soon.

The question of who will replace Abbas is not currently at the top of the Palestinian public’s agenda, Dr. Mustafa Barghouti, head of the Palestine National Initiative movement, told Haaretz.

He said Palestinians, particularly the younger generation, are no longer viewing the two-state solution as a viable option. They are also recognizing that they can’t expect anything from Israeli governments, particularly the incoming one that is discussing annexation, bolstering settlements and suppressing Palestinian rights, he noted.

“The notion is strengthening among the young generation that Israel only understands force and opposition,” Barghouti said. “It doesn’t matter whether national resistance is violent or not, which is why there’s growing support for armed groups in Jenin and Nablus.”

Barghouti said that Israel’s prevention of a two-state solution will eventually make the PA irrelevant. “The PA’s current model as a type of subcontractor for Israel, which implements apartheid against the Palestinians, cannot go on forever,” he explained, “regardless of who runs the PA.”

Open gallery view Mahmoud Abbas voting in the last elections held for the Palestinian Authority, in 2005. Credit: REUTERS

According to Palestinian law, when the chairman's leadership ends, the legislative council speaker is designated to temporarily run PA affairs until new elections are held. However, the legislature hasn’t functioned since Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007. Moreover, the speaker elected in 2006 was Hamas member Aziz Dweik, whom the PA and Fatah will never accept as a leader in any scenario, even temporarily.

Abbas currently fulfills three roles, the one known most by Israelis is PA chairman, which was during the signing of the Oslo Accords. Abbas is also PLO Executive Committee chairman, with the PLO being above the PA in the hierarchy and constituting a political umbrella organization. He is also chairman of Fatah and of its Central Council, roles that in practice control the PLO and the PA, thus, his replacement would inherit Fatah positions.

One realistic successor is PLO Executive Committee Secretary al-Sheikh, who was appointed by Abbas and replaced Saeb Erekat died of COVID-19 two years ago.. He and intelligence chief Majid Faraj accompany Abbas on important diplomatic visits. Al-Sheikh, who is considered the strongman in Abbas' circle, is also responsible for running negotiations.

Al-Sheikh replaced Saeb Erekat, who died of COVID-19 two years ago. This role also put him in direct contact with administration officials in the United States and Europe. Al-Sheikh is responsible for civilian coordination with Israel and manages daily contacts with the Israelis. His duties put him in a key position to be the next president, although he himself is cautious and stresses in every conversation that only elections will determine who succeeds Abbas.

Open gallery view Palestinian militants of the Lion's Den group in Nablus, this month. Credit: MOHAMMED ABED - AFP

Another scenario, absent a president, is for the leadership in Ramallah to ask the Palestine National Council to choose a leader. The council is the umbrella organization of the national Palestinian institutions, choosing representatives from all factions for the 18-member, Fatah-dominated PLO Executive Committee. Rawhi Fattouh, a member of the founding generation, who is considered dull and lacking political influence or ability to actually rule, chairs the committee.

Fatah officials describe tension within the Central Committee and open competition between al-Sheikh, Jibril Rajoub, who heads the Palestinian Football Association – a job that puts him in daily contact with the public – and Palestinian Prime Minister Shtayyeh. However, Shtayyeh is not perceived as being able to garner committee support given public discontent with the government he heads.

Senior officials and central players within Fatah who spoke with Haaretz agree that they expect an internal struggle over who will succeed Abbas. They fear such a battle will lead to chaos, mainly against the backdrop of growing frustration among young Palestinians and armed groups spreading throughout the refugee camps and cities of the West Bank. They all agree on the need to stabilize the system in face of the challenges that Israel and the incoming government present it.

Fatah officials have mentioned the name of deputy chairman Mahmoud al-Aloul in private conversations as a compromise candidate. Al-Aloul belongs to the PLO’s founding generation. He was active in Jordan and in Lebanon in the 1970s and 1980s. He served as deputy to Khalil Al-Wazir, aka Abu Jihad. He returned to the West Bank when the PA was established and was appointed Nablus governor. He lost his oldest son Jihad, a commander in the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade in Nablus in a clash with Israeli forces on the first day of the Second Intifada in October 2000. Fatah officials see him as a candidate to succeed Abbas but doubt he would inherit all the president’s roles.

One option being discussed is breaking up the three positions Abbas holds in three: PA chairman, PLO chairman and Fatah chairman. Such a decision is liable to lead to a fight over authorities and the extent of influence of each position on decisions, particularly involving security forces and economic control.

One possibility is that the role of prime minister will be the most significant, making the prime minister effectively the PA chair. Together with the PLO and Fatah chairs above it, they would run Palestinian politics, effectively the West Bank, until elections are held.

Fatah officials acknowledge that given uncertainty about developments in Israel, its preferable that Abbas remains in place, at least for the coming months. Officials have tried for months to organize a general conference to choose new leadership, including the Central Committee, but disagreements have led to one postponement after another. For now, uncertainty rules the Palestinian political scene.