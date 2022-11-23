Haaretz - back to home page
16-year-old Palestinian Killed by Israeli Gunfire in Nablus, Health Ministry Says

Israel's military, which is working to secure the coordinated entry of Israeli citizens into the Joseph's Tomb complex, says its security forces were responding to armed men in the area

Jack Khoury
Hagar Shezaf
Israeli soldiers take positions during clashes with Palestinians near the West Bank city of Nablus, 2020.
Israeli soldiers take positions during clashes with Palestinians near the West Bank city of Nablus, 2020.Credit: Majdi Mohammed / AP
A 16-year-old Palestinian was among those killed by Israeli troops during clashes in Nablus on Wednesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The teenager, Ahmed Shahada, was shot in the chest by Israeli forces who had entered the northern West Bank city near Joseph's Tomb, according to Palestinian reports.

Ahmed Shahada

Four others were wounded during the incident, including a critically injured Palestinian who was shot in the stomach and taken to Rafidia Hospital.

The Israeli military, which is working to secure the coordinated entry of Israeli citizens into the Joseph's Tomb complex, said that its security forces were responding to armed men in the area.

Ten Palestinians were wounded by live gunfire during the clashes, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent, with six of those hospitalized in moderate and light conditions.

Additionally, 22 people were wounded by rubber bullets and other crowd dispersal methods; three were also injured by shrapnel and 175 suffered from tear gas inhalation, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

