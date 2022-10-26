The security coordinator of a West Bank settlement was suspended from his position after he participated in clashes between settlers and Palestinians over the weekend, and provided one of the settlers with a gas grenade and let him use it, an Israeli army spokesman said on Tuesday.

The security coordinator of the Har Bracha settlement will also be questioned by the police, the spokesman added.

The incident in which the security official was involved occurred last Friday near the village of Burin and was recorded by members of the 'Yesh Din' NGO.

>>>No arrests in settler attack on 70-year-old Israeli, left-wing activists to be questioned

In videos of the clashes, a settler is seen delivering a gas grenade to the security coordinator, who is wearing an IDF uniform. The settler then throws another gas grenade in a direction that the coordinator points at, even though security coordinators ate not allowed to use gas grenades.

The army's announcement stated that the coordinator's actions constitute "an exception to what is expected of a qualified security official," and added that he will be probed by the brigade commander and suspended until the end of the probe.

In response to the IDF's statement, 'Yesh Din' wrote: "The head of the Har Bracha settlement must be removed from his position and prosecuted for his serious actions. It must also be investigated why he wore a uniform – being a civilian and not a soldier, and why he possessed any means of dispersing demonstrations in violation of the instructions and the law."

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, expressed his support of the security coordinator: "The IDF defended civilians and soldiers bravely," said Dagan, adding that that's why, "he must receive the backing, just as every soldier or officer must receive backing when fulfilling his duty, even if there is a one-off professional mistake."

The Palestinian red crescent reported that three Palestinians were lightly wounded during the incident. According to footage released by Yesh Din, the event occurred while soldiers watched from the sidelines.

The army said in response the same day: "The video does not fully represent what is happening. The combatant appearing in the video is from the first force that arrived at the scene. After a short time, another force arrived at the scene and acted to prevent clashes between the parties."

In November of last year, the then-head of the West Bank settlement of Anatot shot dead a sheep of a Palestinian shepherd who approached the settlement fence.

The police suspended him from his post and confiscated his weapon following the shooting. The incident raised a series of questions concerning the role of the security officials in the settlements and their responsibility in the West Bank, as they are employed by the councils of the settlements but at the same time are professionally subordinate to the army and the security forces.