Thousands attended the funeral of the five Palestinians killed in Nablus during intense clashes that broke out in the northern West Bank city on Tuesday after IDF forces were spotted entering Nablus' Old City.

Open gallery view Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinians killed in an overnight Israeli raid, in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday. Credit: ZAIN JAAFAR - AFP

Sounds of gunfire and calls for revenge were heard during the ceremony.

Earlier Tuesday, the Israeli army reported that it destroyed a makeshift explosive lab belonging to the Lion's Den militant group in an overnight raid in Nablus, killing one of their commanders and four other Palestinians.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that 20 others were injured, including three in a critical condition. A sixth man was killed in a separate clash in Nabi Saleh when Palestinians began throwing stones at Israeli forces to protest the operation, medical workers said.

Open gallery view Men carry Hamdi Sharaf's body after clashing with Israeli forces in Nablus, in the West Bank on Tuesday. Credit: JAAFAR ASHTIYEH - AFP

Special IDF forces and Border Police surrounded several buildings in Nablus which they suspect are being used by Lion’s Den militants, who have been spearheading attacks on Israeli troops in the city in recent months. According to Palestinian reports, the IDF fired an antitank missile at one of the buildings in which armed men were believed to be holed up, and unarmed drones were also spotted in the sky.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that one of the men killed in Nablus is 31-year-old Wadih Sabich Hur, a prominent Lions' Den militant, as well as Hamdi Sabih Kayam (30), Ali Khaled Antar (26) and Hamdi Muhammad Sharaf (35) as well as Mishal Baghdadi (27) and Qousi Tamimi.

Open gallery view Lion's den militants killed during an IDF's raid in Nablus, on Tuesday

The events in Nabi Saleh occurred after reports from Nablus came out and calls for demonstrations were heard around 2:00 A.M, according to the head of the local council. Following the calls, young people arrived at the checkpoint, at the entrance to the settlement and clashes broke out, during which a soldier fatally shot at Quousi Tamimi.

The Israeli military confirmed that its forces were operating in Nablus, adding that its forces had blown up an apartment used by Lion's Den militants to manufactures weapons. No Israeli troops were wounded during the operation, the army said.

A funeral/procession/and demonstration following the death of one of the most prominent activists in the "Lion's Den" organization in Nablus on Tuesday.

In a video filmed at the scene, loudspeakers can be heard calling for locals to come out to defend the city and members of the Lion’s Den. The organization also published a statement calling on Palestinians to resist Israeli forces.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said Abbas's office had reached out to the United States to ask for its help in ending the Israeli campaign, dubbing the overnight incident a "war crime."

Prime Minister Yair Lapid praised the operation, and said Israel's goal was and remains inflicting a severe and "lasting blow to terrorism," pointing especially to Jenin and Nablus.

"We will not allow the existence of terrorist organizations that harm Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers," Lapid said, adding that as part of the operation, "the terrorist laboratory of the Lion's Den was severely damaged. This is a precise and deadly blow to the heart of a terrorist infrastructure that tries to carry out attacks."

"All of this will have dangerous and destructive consequences," Abu Rudeineh said on Palestinian TV.

Earlier this week, the Lion's Den blamed Israel for the death of one of its militants, identified as Tamer Al-Kilani, in an explosion in Nablus early on Sunday. According to the group, Al-Kilani was killed after an explosive device was rigged to his motorcycle.

More than 125 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year. The fighting has surged since a series of Palestinian attacks killed 19 people in Israel in the spring. The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report