Masked men threw stones at Palestinians and left-wing activists who were uprooting olive trees near the West Bank town of Turmus Ayya. Soldiers who were present at the scene did not intervene, according to an eyewitness. The masked men also burned two cars that belonged to Palestinians.

Activist Oriel Eisner said a group of masked men headed towards him and the other activists while two soldiers were present. Later, another 15 to 20 masked men arrived and began throwing stones at the activists and the Palestinians for about half an hour.

After standing by, soldiers injured one of the Palestinian's hands with a stun grenade as they began lobbing grenades and tear gas at the group. Later, as the Palestinians headed back towards their village, the settlers set two cars on fire while the soldiers were nearby.

The Israeli army said it received reports of clashes between settlers and Palestinians in Turmus Ayya, during which "stones were thrown from both side and some settlers set Palestinian vehicles on fire," adding that they used "crowd dispersal means."

Earlier Tuesday, the Israeli army reported that it destroyed a makeshift explosive lab belonging to the Lion's Den militant group in an overnight raid in Nablus on Tuesday, killing one of their senior members and four other Palestinians.

Intense clashes broke out in the northern West Bank city after IDF forces were spotted entering Nablus' Old City. The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that 20 others were injured, including three in a critical condition. A sixth man was killed in a separate clash in Nabi Saleh when Palestinians began throwing stones at Israeli forces to protest the operation, medical workers said.