UN Envoy in West Bank Calls for Updated List of Companies Doing Business With Settlements

The UN’s “Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territories" is calling upon the organization to publish “without delay” an updated list of companies doing business with Israeli settlements.

The Rapporteur, Francesca Albanese, published a scathing report assessing the situation in the West Bank in which she proposes the deployment of an international “protective presence” in the area to counter violence against Palestinians.

Albanese was appointed to her post in April of this year, and this marks her first report in the new role. The database she requests to have updated was first published in February 2020, following a Security Council resolution from four years earlier, and included 112 companies whom probably maintain ties with the settlements.

Of the businesses included in the original list, 94 were Israeli and 18 were active in six other countries. The document does not impose a boycott or sanctions on the businesses included in it, but serves as a transparent public database.

In the report she submitted to the UN Council, Albanese calls on UN member states to condemn the "settler colonial occupation" and the violation of the Palestinians’ right to self-determination. “The violations described in the current report reveal the nature of Israel’s occupation,” Albanese writes, “one which employs deliberate possessiveness, segregation, and a regime of oppression designed to prevent the Palestinian people from exercising their right to self-determination.”

Albanese calls to secure independent investigation of all human rights violations and legislation in the territories, including such as may amount to “potential war crimes, crimes against humanity, and crimes of aggression committed in the occupied Palestinian territory.”

UN Resolution 2334, pursuant to which the settlements-involved businesses list was published, passed the security council in 2016. The proposal condemned the settlements and called on world countries to “distinguish between the territory of the State of Israel and territories occupied in 1967,” in all their actions.

Included in the original 2020 list were international websites such as Airbnb, Booking and Tripadvisor, as well as Leumi Bank, Hapoalim Bank, Bezeq, Cellcom, Dor Alon, Delek Group, Jerusalem Bank, Café Café, Delta, Egged, Hot Mobile, Discount Bank, Kavim, Mekorot, Na’aman, Paz, Pelephone, Shufersal, Sonol, Yes, Bezeq International, Coca Cola, Africa Israel, Teva, Ahava, Amisragas, Angel Bakeries, and Arison Investments.