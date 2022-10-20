The Israeli military held a conference on Thursday in a Palestinian village in the southern West Bank on Thursday, counting several settler leaders in attendance and demanding the town's residents' leave the area.

The village of Khirbat al-Karmil in the South Hebron Hills, located in Area A in the West Bank, became the site of an IDF convening initiated by local Judea Brigade commander Lt. Col. Yishai Rosilio, who invited several leaders of the Hebron region's settlements.

Prior to the conference, soldiers and commanders from the brigade came to the village and demanded that Palestinians who live in the area vacate the place.

The conference organized by Rosilio was held on Thursday under the title "Throughout the Ages," even featuring a stage erected with the Israeli flag and the flags of the IDF and the Judea Brigade. Residents of the area regularly come to the site to use the water reservoir located there. Some of them verbally confronted soldiers and officers who asked them to leave, but finally had to comply.

In November of last year, the IDF held a farewell ceremony for Maj. Gen. Yitzhak Turgeman, head of the technological and logistics directorate, at the Mar Saba Monastery, a Christian holy site in the West Bank, without coordinating it with the Etzion Brigade, which is in charge of the region, or the Civil Administration. The ceremony included speeches, flowing flags and an unusual military presence at the place, but the residents of the monastery and the area who did not know about the ceremony complained.

The residents of the monastery called the Civil Administration during the ceremony to submit a complaint, only to realize that even the administration did not know it was going on. "It surprised us, and we hope that this will not be repeated,” the Secretariat General of the Jerusalem Greek Orthodox Patriarchate told Haaretz.

Mar Saba Monastery is located east of Jerusalem, in Area C, which is under full Israeli control. The ceremony was reported on Palestinian social networks, along with a video clip showing the preparations for the event abnd bore the caption: “The Mar Saba Monastery is under threat of Judaization.”

In response, the IDF said at the time that the army had coordinated a visit to the site with the people of the monastery prior to the ceremony and that "After an examination, it turned out that coordination of expectations with the relevant parties was deficient, as a result of a misunderstanding regarding the event in the parking lot outside the monastery,” the IDF Spokesman’s Office said."