16-year-old Palestinian Dies of Wounds Month After Clashes With Israeli Forces

It was the latest death connected to clashes during an uptick of Israeli raids into Palestinian cities, which the military says target wanted Palestinians involved in planning or taking part in recent attacks on Israelis

Jack Khoury
Mohammed Fadi Nouri
Jack Khoury
A 16-year-old boy succumbed to his gunshot wounds on Thursday after he was shot by Israeli military forces last month, the Palestinian Health Ministry says.

The 16-year-old, Mohammed Fadi Nouri, from the Palestinian city of Beitunia, was shot in the abdomen during clashes at the northern entrance to the nearby West Bank city of Al-Bireh in September.

Nouri's death was the latest amid an uptick in Israeli raids into Palestinian towns and even major cities, which the military says target wanted Palestinians involved in planning or taking part in recent attacks on Israelis.

Nouri's uncle Mohammed Naaman, said in a conversation with Haaretz that his nephew was injured on September 28 in a confrontation at the Beit Eyal checkpoint. Nouri, an 11th grade-student, was hit by a bullet in his stomach and hospitalized in Ramallah.

The boy's mother told Palestinian journalists that her son always said he wanted to be a martyr: "He spoke to me the day he was killed and told me he was going to the checkpoint, I said no, but he insisted and told me that if we don't liberate Palestine then who will?" My son is a martyr now, that's what he wanted."

On Sunday, a Palestinian was killed by a gunshot wound he suffered during confrontations with Israeli troops in the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan.

More than 120 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank and East Jerusalem this year, making 2022 the deadliest year since 2015.

