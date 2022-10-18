Haaretz - back to home page
Palestinians Across West Bank March in Solidarity With Lion’s Den Militants

The group called for mass protests against Israeli decision to deny family members entry permits

Jack Khoury
Jack Khoury
Palestinians react to gunfire during the funeral for Ibrahim al-Nabulsi and two others killed in the West Bank town of Nablus during clashes with Israeli forces.
Palestinians react to gunfire during the funeral for Ibrahim al-Nabulsi and two others killed in the West Bank town of Nablus during clashes with Israeli forces.Credit: Majdi Mohammed /AP
Jack Khoury
Jack Khoury

Hundreds of Palestinians marched through West Bank cities and refugee camps in the early hours of Tuesday morning, in solidarity with the Lion’s Den militant group, which has been heavily involved in recent clashes in Nablus.

LISTEN: Why religious voters could tip the scales in Israel's election

On Monday, the organization called for solidarity marches across the West Bank and Gaza Strip, in part to protest an Israeli decision earlier this week to deny entry permits into Israel for 164 family members of Lion’s Den militants. The decision was reached following a security briefing coordinated by Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

The Palestinian group “Lion’s Den” operates around Nablus, mainly in the old city and the nearby Balata refugee camp. The group’s stated mission is to attack Israeli security forces patrolling the city or providing security for Jews coming to pray at Joseph’s tomb. The majority of the members are aged 18-24, secular and do not take orders from local religious figures.

Many people heeded the organization’s call for demonstrations, which lasted from after midnight until the early morning hours. According to posts on social media, there were demonstrations in Nablus, Hawara, Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp, in the East Jerusalem neighborhoods of Silwan and Shoafat, as well as in Hebron, Tul Karm, Qalqilya and Ramallah.

Meanwhile, Palestinian media reported that large numbers of Israeli security forces had entered the Shoafat refugee camp on arrest operations. One suspect was arrested, according to reports.

Jack Khoury tweetCredit: Twitter

Lion’s Den militants were until recently affiliated with Fatah. Many of them are family members of Palestinian security service personnel, and used to serve in the Tanzim militia or other armed groups under the control of the Palestinian Authority and its security apparatus. Their operations are motivated by the clashes in the Jenin refugee camp

