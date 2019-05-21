10 U.S.-made Armored Vehicles Transferred to Palestinian Authority With Israel's Approval

File photo: A member of the Palestinian Authority security forces waves forth a truck carrying goods at the Kerem Shalom border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, November 7, 2017.

Palestinian security apparatus received ten U.S.-made armored vehicles in the beginning of 2019, with Israel's approval.

According to an Israeli security source, the vehicles were transferred to the Palestinian Authority following a demand by the United States. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman and ex-Israel Defense Forces Chief Gadi Eisenkot all gave their consent to the move.

A Palestinian security source who was cited in Palestinian media said that the vehicles were transferred into Palestinian territory through Jordan, where they were also assembled. Palestinian security forces came to Jordan to practice the operation and driving of the cars.

The source also noted that the vehicles were given to the PA as part of a plan to strengthen Palestinian security forces. As part of this plan, more vehicles will be given to the PA to be used by forces in routine operations.

The PA will place the armored vehicles in Nablus, but it may also use them in other locations. On Monday, the vehicles were used to help disperse a riot in Hebron.

Last week, Haaretz reported that Israeli intelligence officials believe that security coordination with the Palestinians may deteriorate within three months because of the poor financial state of the PA.

The sources recently warned the political ranks of an impending escalation in the West Bank and of damage to the PA's status caused by the financial crisis it is dealing with, the developing U.S. Middle East peace plan and the achievements Hamas gained in the last round of hostilities with Israel.