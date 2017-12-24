Palestinian Dies From Wounds Sustained in Clashes With Israeli Army on Gaza Border

An 23-year-old Palestinian man who was wounded more than two weeks ago in clashes with the Israeli army has died, a spokesman for the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Mohammed Dahdouh is the tenth Palestinians killed in clashes that have erupted in the West Bank and Gaza Strip since U.S. President Donald Trump declared Jerusalem as Israel's capital, angering Arabs and Muslims around the world.

Dahdouh was wounded in clashes on December 8.

At the time, the Israeli military said that thousands of Palestinians participated in "violent riots" throughout the Gaza Strip in which the army "fired selectively towards dozens of main instigators and hits were confirmed."

Scores of Palestinians have also been injured by Israeli live fire and rubber bullets.

Israel, which occupied the eastern parts of the city following the 1967 Six-Day War, sees all of Jerusalem as its capital. The Palestinians hope East Jerusalem will be the capital of their future state.