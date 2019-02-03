Israel Prison Service guards with a security prisoner. Israel's High Court of Justice has ruled that the country's prison conditions are inhumane. Israel Prison Service

Israeli Politics and SpongeBob: Conversations With Palestinian Security Prisoners

The rift between Fatah and Hamas, the suffocating conditions, canteen allowances and dental health – Inside Israeli jails' security wings

By
comments Print Subscribe now

Stacked on the shelves around the table are a variety of sweets and snacks, with popular brands well represented – Kinder, Loacker, Splendid, Milka. Alongside them are more basic items like oil and canned...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1