Palestinian President Has Made His UN Threats Before, but One Thing Is Different This Time
Mahmoud Abbas knows it is demography that will determine the future of the conflict, while there are early signs that the Palestinian Authority may collapse
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ taped speech on Friday to the United Nations General Assembly was directed primarily at the international community and less to the Palestinians. He senses anger and frustration bubbling below the surface among the Palestinian public, as well as the erosion of confidence in his leadership as a diplomatic solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is nowhere on the horizon.
