Three Palestinians Killed by Israeli Fire in West Bank Clashes; Two IDF Soldiers Lightly Wounded

Three Palestinians have been killed and least 182 wounded, as clashes erupted Tuesday in the West Bank after the Palestinians had declared a "Day of Rage."

Two Israeli soldiers were also injured, as gunfire was exchanged between Palestinians and IDF troops in Ramallah. Two Border Police companies are set to be redeployed in the West Bank, with the Central Command expected to finalize the decision on Tuesday night. These companies were deployed in Israel's mixed Jewish-Arab cities to quell the rampant violence that erupted there last week.

One of the Palestinians, Muhammed Ishaq Hamid, 25, was critically wounded in the chest during clashes in the village of Beit 'Anan, near the checkpoint at Beit El. He was pronounced dead upon arrival in hospital in Ramallah, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported.

Islam Wael Bernat, a 15-year-old, died after he was shot in the head with live fire in the village of Bil'in, while 20-year-old Adham Fayez Musa Kashif was shot to death in Ramallah.

The ministry said that 182 people have been wounded in clashes with the Israeli army so far, the majority of them by live fire. Nine of them are in serious condition.

The IDF said that 1,500 people took part in the "riot" at Beit El and also identified a separate incident earlier in the day in Hebron in which a Palestinian attempted to detonate himself, but was shot and killed by Givati Brigade troops.

There were further flash points around Nablus, Bethlehem, Tulkarm and Salfit, where 18 wounded Palestinians were evacuated to hospitals.

Hamas and Fatah issued separate calls for a "Day of Rage" in the West Bank and the Golan Heights.

Hamas called on supporters in the West Bank and Golan Heights villages to protest, while the Fatah organization called on West Bank Palestinians to stage rallies and protest marches.

Fatah called on schools and universities to join the protest and for the Palestinian Authority to actively assist Gaza. Hamas said the Day of Rage is “the only way to stop Israeli attacks and bring an end to the crimes against the Palestinian people.”