Settlers Filmed Attacking Palestinian Family in the West Bank

Israeli settlers were filmed attacking on Saturday a Palestinian family near the West Bank outpost of Mitzpeh Yair in the South Hebron Hills.

According to a report by Israeli human rights group B'Tselem, about 10 masked settlers hurled stones at the parents and their eight children and assaulted them with clubs. The father of the family was hurt in the face and taken to a hospital in Hebron by the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Israeli authorities confirmed the incident.

A video taken by B'Tselem shows the settlers throwing stones and attacking the family. One settler is seen approaching the woman with a club in his hand. The woman is later heard shouting "go away, they smashed the car," and "the police are not here, where are they?"

A B'Tselem activist who arrived at the scene shortly after said that both parents were evacuated on stretchers. He added that the family owns an agricultural land near the outpost where they usually have picnics on Saturdays.

The family works the land several times a year after receiving clearance from the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories due its vicinity to the Mitzpeh Yair outpost, the activist said.

In the beginning of March, a settler was filmed trying to eject an Arab family from a public area, three weeks after being filmed ejecting, with the help of a soldier, an Arab family having a picnic in the same area.

The video of Zvi Bar Yosef, a resident of the nearby unauthorized outpost of Havat Zvi near the village of Jibiya, joined other reports over the past year by Palestinians about being removed from the area.

The unauthorized outpost, partially built on state land and partially on privately owned land, is one of many that have proliferated in the West Bank, which control large tracts and deny access to Arabs.

Last month, soldiers told a family of Israeli Arab citizens having a picnic to leave after settlers from the unauthorized outpost called them to the site. In videos of that incident, settlers, including an armed Bar Yosef, are seen demanding that the family leave the area, which is a public site that is not even in the municipal area of any settlement.